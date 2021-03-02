ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate election: Sindh PA speaker welcomes SC verdict

Recorder Report 02 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The Speaker Sindh Assembly on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on secret ballot for the Senate Election, saying that no one should object to the decision. Aga Siraj Khan Durrani, the Speaker of provincial legislature, had a witty conversation with PTI legislator Khurram Sher Zaman Khan, saying that “I also dream”.

Khurram said the decision has shattered dreams. He said those celebrating the apex court’s verdict are still unaware of its implications. He said the period of joy has elapsed for everyone.

Durrani said “we are proud of the Supreme Court that it has given this decision,” on continuing the tradition of secret ballots for the Senate Election. Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh said the PTI has lost the case on secret ballot for the Senate Election but it is in a state of denial.

During the questions and answers session, Sindh Livestock Minister Abdul Bari Pitafi told the house that his department is organizing a three-day livestock expo in Hyderabad from Mar 13 till 15. He said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will open the expo wile the department will invite ministers from other provinces to the event.

He said it is the country’s largest animal show which provides all kind of livestock breeds from all over the nation with a display. To a question, he said the Sindh government had helped lift the EU ban on the country’s seafood export to the 28 nations of the Europe.

The government had stepped up work to ensure hygienic environment at the country’s largest fish harbor in Karachi to pave path for the ban removal. Opposition leader, PTI’S Haleem Adil Shaikh asked the treasury to absorb criticism from the other benches positively. “The government should respond to our criticism positively,” he said. Latter, the sitting was adjourned until Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Assembly PTI Senate election Aga Siraj Khan Durrani Khurram Sher Zaman Khan

Senate election: Sindh PA speaker welcomes SC verdict

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Opposition hails SC’s decision

Govt urges ECP to use technology

Credit Suisse suspends supply chain finance funds

Remaining 3 FATF items: Hafeez asks departments to work harder

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.