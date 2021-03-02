Senate election: Sindh PA speaker welcomes SC verdict

KARACHI: The Speaker Sindh Assembly on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on secret ballot for the Senate Election, saying that no one should object to the decision. Aga Siraj Khan Durrani, the Speaker of provincial legislature, had a witty conversation with PTI legislator Khurram Sher Zaman Khan, saying that “I also dream”.

Khurram said the decision has shattered dreams. He said those celebrating the apex court’s verdict are still unaware of its implications. He said the period of joy has elapsed for everyone.

Durrani said “we are proud of the Supreme Court that it has given this decision,” on continuing the tradition of secret ballots for the Senate Election. Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh said the PTI has lost the case on secret ballot for the Senate Election but it is in a state of denial.

During the questions and answers session, Sindh Livestock Minister Abdul Bari Pitafi told the house that his department is organizing a three-day livestock expo in Hyderabad from Mar 13 till 15. He said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will open the expo wile the department will invite ministers from other provinces to the event.

He said it is the country’s largest animal show which provides all kind of livestock breeds from all over the nation with a display. To a question, he said the Sindh government had helped lift the EU ban on the country’s seafood export to the 28 nations of the Europe.

The government had stepped up work to ensure hygienic environment at the country’s largest fish harbor in Karachi to pave path for the ban removal. Opposition leader, PTI’S Haleem Adil Shaikh asked the treasury to absorb criticism from the other benches positively. “The government should respond to our criticism positively,” he said. Latter, the sitting was adjourned until Tuesday.

