RTS, ‘fog’ technology won’t work now: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice-President, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that Results Transmission System (RTS) and Daska ‘fog’ technology will not work now.

In a tweet, she said that once again it has been proved that Constitution is above tricks. She added that government spokespersons are now talking about use of technology in the elections to hide their embarrassment. Why the government is afraid of power of vote, she questioned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021