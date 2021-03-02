Punjab reports 705 fresh corona cases, 13 deaths

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of coronaviurus, as Punjab has reported 705 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 172,054 and death toll to 5363.

With the recovery of 472 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 161,469.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 87,847 cases and 2,143 deaths, Rawalpindi 14,608 cases and 880 deaths, Faisalabad 10,046 cases and 500 deaths, Gujranwala 4,641 cases and 123 deaths, Multan 9,441 cases and 373 deaths, D G Khan 2,308 cases and 59 deaths, Sialkot 3,607 cases and 152 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2,505 cases and 129 deaths and Sargodha reported 3,270 cases and 129 deaths.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has asked the citizens to follow guidelines for safety from the second wave of coronavirus. In a statement, the CM said the total number of active corona cases has reached 5,222 as 3310924 have so far been tested in the province.

Moreover, the CM has extended felicitations to Baloch brethren on the eve of Baloch Culture Day adding that his tribe is also settled in Balochistan.

In his message, the CM observed that the traditional culture and heritage of the province of Balochistan depicts peace and unity. The culture of Balochistan enjoys a unique identity as the province has remained an abode of traditions and culture.

