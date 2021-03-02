1,392 fresh corona cases, 36 deaths reported across country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 1,392 coronavirus cases and 36 deaths on Monday, taking the national death tally to 12,896, and cases tally to 581,365, since the pandemic’s outbreak in the country.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), during the past 24 hours, Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported the most deaths as the Punjab Health Department reported 13 deaths across the province, Sindh reported seven deaths, and KP reported seven deaths.

During the past 24 hours, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Health department reported four Covid-19 deaths, while the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) reported five deaths, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) reported no deaths during the past 24 hours.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan has recorded 12,896 deaths.

Punjab with 5,363 deaths is on top, of which 13 succumbed to death in the past 24 hours.

Sindh with 4,350 deaths is second, of which seven deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in the province.

The KP has so far reported 2,079 deaths, of which seven died during the past 24 hours, the ICT has reported 501 deaths of which five in the past 24 hours, the AJK reported 301 deaths of which four died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan reported 200 deaths, and G-B with 102 Covid-19 deaths is at the bottom of the list.

According to the NCOC, over the past 24 hours, countrywide 38,338 tests were conducted, including 10,057 in Sindh, 16,777 in Punjab, 6,344 in KP, 3,907 in the ICT, 383 in Balochistan, 330 in G-B, and 540 in the AJK.

Since February 2020, Pakistan has carried out a total 8,990,176 corona tests of which 581,365 came positive reflecting a positivity ratio of 6.5. The federal and provincial governments have equipped 631 hospitals with Covid facilities.

According to the NCOC, at present, a total 2,005 corona patients are admitted in various hospitals across the country.

According to the NCOC, during the past 24 hours, 1,094 coronavirus patients have recovered taking the national tally of recovered cases to 546,371 which reflects a recovery ratio of over 90 percent.

Sindh with 258,266 Covid-19 cases is on top, followed by Punjab with 172,054 cases, KP with 72,424 cases, the ICT 44,373 cases, Balochistan 19,049 cases, the AJK 10,243 cases, and G-B with 4,956 cases, is on the bottom of the list.

In Punjab, Sindh, and Islamabad 206 ventilators were occupied, while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in the AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including 34 percent in Lahore, 28 percent in Islamabad, 18 percent in Multan, and 18 percent in Peshawar.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 37 percent, Lahore 24 percent, and the ICT 24 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021