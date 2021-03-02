Pakistan, China to mark 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China will commence celebrations today to commemorate 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“The year 2021 marks the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China, established on 21 May 1951. To formally commence the 70th anniversary celebrations, a virtual ceremony will be simultaneously held in Islamabad and Beijing on 2 March 2021,” the Foreign Office said in a statement on Monday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will lead the ceremony on their respective sides.

