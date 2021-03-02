Minister tells Punjab Assembly: 17m doses of vaccine to be available soon

LAHORE: Minister Health Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid disclosed in Punjab Assembly on Monday that seventeen million doses of coronavirus vaccine will shortly be available in Punjab and the people above sixty five years of age will be given preference in the vaccination drive against coronavirus.

While responding to the questions on Primary and Secondary Health Care Department minister health said that very soon corona vaccine will be available for the general public of the province. The steps taken by the government of Pakistan against coronavirus were appreciated at the international level.

While responding to the question of PPP, MPA Shazia Abid Health Minister said that the government is planning to upgrade Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital Jam Pur.

Dr Yasmin said that the previous government had done nothing for the up-gradation of health sector. She also said that the present government is committed to provide health facilities to the people of the Punjab. She further said that government had recruited 32000 paramedical staff through Public Service Commission.

Opposition members in the Punjab Assembly criticized government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat while responding to the criticism of the opposition members gave the assurance on the floor of the house that government is taking practical steps for the improvement of law and order in the province.

Earlier, Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat lay Audit Reports on the Accounts of Revenue Receipts of Government of Punjab for the Audit Year 2016-17 and 2019-20.

