Gilani asks PM, MNAs to vote for him

ISLAMABAD: Former premier and joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Senate election Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has asked the prime minister and the members of the National Assembly to vote for him in the Senate polls on March 3rd.

Through a letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and other members of the National Assembly, the senior PPP leader Gilani sought support for his candidature against the government candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

According to the contents of the letter, Gillani asked lawmakers to vote for him, keeping in view his character and role in the country’s politics.

He further asked the prime minister and the lawmakers to think about the future of the country “as the election of the Senate will profoundly impact it.”

Gillani stated that he took the decision of contesting the Senate elections after giving it due importance. PPP senior leader Gillani is backed by the opposition alliance PDM against the government candidate Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, who is also the finance minister.

