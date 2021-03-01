Govt reportedly offers six Senate seats to opposition from Balochistan

The government has reportedly offered six seats to the opposition in Balochistan Assembly in the upcoming Senate election.

As per details, the proposal was tabled by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the opposition lawmaker Ghafoor Haideri.

Following the development, an emergency meeting was convened at BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal's residence.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) central General Secretary Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and other leaders attended the meeting to deliberate on the ruling party’s offer.

The development came hours after the Supreme Court of Pakistan opined that the Senate election is held "under the Constitution" and thus cannot be conducted through an open ballot, as per the government's demand.

Talking to media following the huddle, JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjari had telephoned him earlier today and suggested a Punjab-like formula in the province.

He said that they welcome the offer and maintained that at least six Senate seats should be given to them.