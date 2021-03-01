World
Bill Gates says cheap green hydrogen would be 'huge deal' in energy transition
- Gates also spoke about the so-called green premium, in which greener technologies sell at a premium to traditional materials or petroleum-based fuels.
- "The green premium is the metric that says are you on your way to success in 2050?" Gates said at IHS Markit's CERAWeek.
01 Mar 2021
NEW YORK: Investor and philanthropist Bill Gates said at a virtual conference on Monday that cheap green hydrogen would be a "huge deal" in helping the energy transition.
Gates also spoke about the so-called green premium, in which greener technologies sell at a premium to traditional materials or petroleum-based fuels.
"The green premium is the metric that says are you on your way to success in 2050?" Gates said at IHS Markit's CERAWeek.
