ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shibli for ensuring transparency in Senate polls after SC’s opinion

  • Shibli said Senate was highly respectable institution and it was necessary for upholding its sanctity to elect honest, upright and competent candidates who could serve masses irrespective of their personal interests.
APP 01 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz here Monday terming the apex court’s opinion on Senate polls as historic said now the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was responsible to take all necessary measures to ensure transparency in the upcoming election.

Addressing a press-conference here, the Information Minister said ECP may use technology to end corrupt practices from electoral process to ensure free, fair and transparent elections. He said people had seen in the past that how political loyalties were traded during Senate election. The government, he said, had taken all possible measures to prevent sale and purchase of votes during upcoming senate election.

Shibli Faraz said Senate was highly respectable institution and it was necessary for upholding its sanctity to elect honest, upright and competent candidates who could serve masses irrespective of their personal interests.

There was a conflict between two ideologies, he said. The opposition’s ideology was to run the country through an obsolete corrupt system based on personal politics and gains. Whereas, the PTI he said, strongly believed in strengthening of the national institutions, rule of law and merit.

He said political hypocrisy was the hallmark of opposition’s politics and they had chosen a candidate for Senate election from Islamabad who in past had tried to protect its leader facing corruption charges. He (Yousaf Raza Gilani) did not write a letter to Swiss authorities despite the Supreme Court's instructions thus the country had to suffer millions of dollars' loss, the minster added.

To a question, he said there were serious differences among coalition parties of PDM on awarding Senate's ticket to Yousaf Raza Gilani and this would certainly benefit PTI’s candidate Hafeez Sheikh.

He said Hafeez Sheikh was an honest and highly respectable candidate and was all set to achieve overwhelming majority.

Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan had awarded party ticket to credible, honest and competent candidates and PTI's parliamentarians would vote them to acknowledge his (Imran Khan's) 22-year struggle against corruption and for strengthening democracy and supremacy of the rule of law.

To a question about Maryam Nawaz’s recent statement about long march, the Minister said all institutions were independent and no one was allowed to pressurize them.

The minister said opposition's double standards had exposed them before masses and that is why people have shown no interest in PDM’s public rallies.

Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations alleged that ANP and PPP were trying to purchase votes and proofs would be made public after consultation with the party leadership.

Shibli Faraz ECP

Shibli for ensuring transparency in Senate polls after SC’s opinion

Despite decline, Pakistan exports remain over $2bn for 5th consecutive month

U.S. wasted billions of dollars on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report

Supreme Court says Senate elections to be held through secret ballot

Khashoggi fiancee demands punishment for Saudi prince

Cabinet likely to undergo reshuffle after Senate polls

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters