LNG reference adjourned till March 22
01 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till March 22, on LNG corruption reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to non submission of implementation report of the arrest warrants against two foreigner accused.
The NAB prosecutor requested the AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan to grant more time in this regard. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.
It may be mentioned here that the co-accused had been named for causing a loss more than Rs 21 billion to national exchequer.
