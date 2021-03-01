ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 146 others

  • The chief minister urged people of the province to follow Standard Operating Procedures.
APP 01 Mar 2021

KARACHI: As many as three more persons died of coronavirus rising the the death toll to 4,353 while 146 new people were reported positive among 7,315 test conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday. He added that three more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,353 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said 7,315 samples were tested which detected 146 cases that constituted two percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,027,006 tests have been conducted against which 258,411 cases were diagnosed, of them 94 percent or 242,214 patients have recovered, including 350 overnight.

The CM said currently 11,844 patients were under treatment, of them 11,655 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 348 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 315 patients was stated to be critical, including 48 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 146 new cases, 62 have been detected from Karachi, including 26 from East, 17 Korangi, 8 South, 7 Central, 3 West and 1 Malir. Thatta has 12, Hyderabad 9, Matiari 8, Dadu 7, Sujawal 6, Tando Allahyar 5, Mirpurkhas 4, Ghotki, Larkana, Nausheroferoze, Umerkot and Jacobabad three each, Jamshoro, Khairpur and Kamber two each, Badin and Shaheed Benazirabad one each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow Standard Operating Procedures.

