TSX opens higher on energy, materials boost

  • At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 172.51 points, or 0.96%, at 18,232.77.
Reuters 01 Mar 2021

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, as energy and materials stocks tracked gains in commodities, while sentiment was further lifted by optimism around an economic recovery led by COVID-19 vaccine rollout and a US stimulus package.

TSX opens higher on energy, materials boost

