ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Citgo Corpus Christi, Texas, coker shut after failed restart

  • The 44,000-bpd coker was shut along with the rest of the refinery as freezing temperatures caused a power outage on Feb. 15.
  • The sources said the three were working on the coker restart when they were injured. The coker is located in the West Plant.
Reuters 01 Mar 2021

HOUSTON: Citgo Petroleum Corp shut the coker at its 167,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery on Sunday because heater tubes ruptured during a restart attempt, said two sources familiar with plant operations.

The 44,000-bpd coker was shut along with the rest of the refinery as freezing temperatures caused a power outage on Feb. 15.

Citgo said on Monday three employees were taken to a Corpus Christi hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries from a heater tube leak during a planned unit restart in the refinery's West Plant on Sunday night.

Citgo did not identify the unit on which the three employees were working.

The sources said the three were working on the coker restart when they were injured. The coker is located in the West Plant.

Citgo filed a notice on Feb. 22 with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) that it planned to complete the restart of the refinery by March 4.

The coker did not fully restart before the heater tubes ruptured, the sources said.

The heater provides the need high temperature to convert residual crude oil into feedstocks for motor fuels or petroleum coke, a substitute for coal.

Citgo Petroleum Corp oil refinery Corpus Christi hospital

Citgo Corpus Christi, Texas, coker shut after failed restart

Despite decline, Pakistan exports remain over $2bn for 5th consecutive month

U.S. wasted billions of dollars on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report

Supreme Court says Senate elections to be held through secret ballot

Khashoggi fiancee demands punishment for Saudi prince

Cabinet likely to undergo reshuffle after Senate polls

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters