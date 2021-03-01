PM meets Punjab Governor, CM, MNAs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and members of National Assembly (MNAs) and discussed matters related to their constituencies.

The MNAs, who called on the prime minister here at the Parliament House, included Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Jawad Hussain, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi, Sajid Khan, Dr Haider Ali, Noor Alam Khan, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Uzma Riaz, Zille-e-Huma, Nafeesa Khattak, Shandana Gulzar, Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry and Amir Gopang.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri and Special Assistant Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar were also present during the meeting.