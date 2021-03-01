ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Rocket Lab set to launch publicly in $4.1bn SPAC merger

  • The move marks the latest in a series of special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) buying space firms including Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic and rocket startup Astra.
  • Earlier on Monday, satellite data company Spire Global Inc agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check acquisition firm NavSight Holdings Inc at a $1.6 billion valuation.
Reuters Updated 01 Mar 2021

Space transportation startup Rocket Lab USA Inc on Monday agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by private equity firm Vector Capital, in a deal that values the combined entity at an enterprise value of $4.1 billion.

The move marks the latest in a series of special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) buying space firms including Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic and rocket startup Astra.

Earlier on Monday, satellite data company Spire Global Inc agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check acquisition firm NavSight Holdings Inc at a $1.6 billion valuation.

The deal with Vector Acquisition Corp will be financed by the $320 million raised by the blank-check firm in its September 2019 IPO and $470 million from private investors including BlackRock Inc and Neuberger Berman.

Founded by New Zealand entrepreneur Peter Beck in 2006 and headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab has delivered 97 satellites to orbit.

The company plans to launch a satellite to the lunar orbit for NASA this year as a precursor to the Gateway program, a Moon-orbiting outpost for NASA's lunar mission.

Following the merger, Rocket Lab's current shareholders including Khosla Ventures and aerospace company Lockheed Martin will own nearly 82% of the combined company.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, following which the company will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "RKLB".

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities were the financial advisors to Rocket and Vector respectively on the deal.

Rocket Lab USA Inc Space transportation SPAC merger

Rocket Lab set to launch publicly in $4.1bn SPAC merger

Despite decline, Pakistan exports remain over $2bn for 5th consecutive month

U.S. wasted billions of dollars on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report

Supreme Court says Senate elections to be held through secret ballot

Khashoggi fiancee demands punishment for Saudi prince

Cabinet likely to undergo reshuffle after Senate polls

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters