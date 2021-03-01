ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Forward prices rise on drier weather outlook, higher fuel rates

  • Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract rose 0.95 euro to 24.60 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) .
  • Carbon front-year allowances firmed 0.41 euro to 37.69 euros a tonne.
Reuters 01 Mar 2021

Nordic forward power prices gained on Monday, helped by drier-than-normal forecasts for the hydropower-dependent region, while higher fuel and emissions rates provided a further fillip.

Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract rose 0.95 euro to 24.60 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1150 GMT.

Nordic front-year gained 0.35 euro to 25.85 euros/MWh.

Weather forecasts relatively drier than Friday's are supporting the quarterly contract, while higher rates for fuel and emissions are lifting the yearly one, said Ole Tom Djupskaas, a power analyst with Refinitiv.

European next-year coal prices rose 55 cents to $69.05 a tonne.

Carbon front-year allowances firmed 0.41 euro to 37.69 euros a tonne.

"The next several days will be dry and rather mild in the south while the north will be slightly unsettled with moderate rain or snow," said Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Refinitiv.

Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead were seen at 1.25 terawatt hours (TWh) below normal, compared with 0.3 TWh below normal on Friday.

The Nordic power price for next-day physical delivery , or system price, rose 2.48 euro to 35.22 euros/MWh at an auction on the Nord Pool exchange and came above analysts' average estimates of 34.60 euros/MWh.

In the financial market, the day-ahead contract was last traded at 34.95 euros/MWh.

power prices Nordic carbon emissions. fuel and emissions rates

Forward prices rise on drier weather outlook, higher fuel rates

Despite decline, Pakistan exports remain over $2bn for 5th consecutive month

U.S. wasted billions of dollars on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report

Supreme Court says Senate elections to be held through secret ballot

Khashoggi fiancee demands punishment for Saudi prince

Cabinet likely to undergo reshuffle after Senate polls

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters