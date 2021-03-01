ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU urges dialogue to defuse Georgia crisis

  • A court in Tbilisi has ordered that Melia be placed in pre-trial detention after he refused to pay an increased bail fee in the case.
AFP 01 Mar 2021

TBILISI: The European Union on Monday called on Georgia to defuse a spiralling political crisis that deepened with the arrest of a top opposition leader last week.

The pro-Western South Caucasus nation has been in the grip of a crisis since parliamentary elections in October which the opposition has denounced as rigged.

Last week's arrest of Nika Melia -- the leader of Georgia's main opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM) -- further exacerbated the tensions.

On a visit to the Georgian capital Tbilisi, European Council President Charles Michel said the bloc was concerned about the "worsening crisis".

"The European Union calls on all parties to step up their efforts to defuse the situation and come together to find common ground," Michel said at a joint news conference with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili.

Michel called for dialogue between the opposition and the government, adding that "political stability reinforced by an open democracy, by an efficient and independent judiciary, is essential to deepen the partnership between Georgia and the European Union".

Melia, a 41-year-old who has united Georgia's divided opposition forces, has denounced his prosecution on charges of "organising mass violence" during anti-government protests in 2019 as politically motivated.

A court in Tbilisi has ordered that Melia be placed in pre-trial detention after he refused to pay an increased bail fee in the case.

Melia's arrest has sparked mass anti-government protests and strong condemnation from the United States as well as the EU.

Thousands of opposition supporters have staged protests in Tbilisi, demanding his liberation and snap parliamentary elections.

Georgia's opposition parties have refused to enter the new parliament in a boycott that weighs heavily on the ruling Georgian Dream party's legitimacy.

They have announced a series of rallies in the near future and vowed to stage a protest outside parliament building on Tuesday.

In January, the Georgian government announced plans to apply for EU membership in 2024.

EU Georgia crisis

EU urges dialogue to defuse Georgia crisis

Despite decline, Pakistan exports remain over $2bn for 5th consecutive month

U.S. wasted billions of dollars on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report

Supreme Court says Senate elections to be held through secret ballot

Khashoggi fiancee demands punishment for Saudi prince

Cabinet likely to undergo reshuffle after Senate polls

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters