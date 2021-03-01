ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
Djokovic ties Federer record of 310 weeks as ATP No.1

  • Djokovic's ninth Australian Open title last month ensured the 18-time Grand Slam champion will surpass Federer's record next week.
AFP 01 Mar 2021

PARIS: Novak Djokovic matched Roger Federer's all-time record for the most weeks as ATP world number one on Monday, holding the top spot for the 310th week.

Djokovic's ninth Australian Open title last month ensured the 18-time Grand Slam champion will surpass Federer's record next week.

The Serb reclaimed the top ranking from Rafael Nadal in February 2020 and finished as year-end number one for the sixth time, tying the mark set by Pete Sampras.

This is Djokovic's fifth different stint atop the rankings. He spent 122 consecutive weeks as number one between July 2014 and November 2016. That record is currently held by Federer (237).

The only change in the top 20 on Monday saw David Goffin, who won his first title in over three years at Montpellier on Sunday, rise one spot to 14th at the expense of Milos Raonic.

ATP rankings as of March 1:

  1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12030 pts

  2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9850

  3. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9735

  4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 9125

  5. Roger Federer (SUI) 6630

  6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6595

  7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5615

  8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4609

  9. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3480

  10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3480

  11. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2910

  12. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2860

  13. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2770

  14. David Goffin (BEL) 2760 (+1)

  15. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2630 (-1)

  16. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2585

  17. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2575

  18. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2535

  19. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2516

  20. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2365

