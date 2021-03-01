Djokovic ties Federer record of 310 weeks as ATP No.1
- Djokovic's ninth Australian Open title last month ensured the 18-time Grand Slam champion will surpass Federer's record next week.
PARIS: Novak Djokovic matched Roger Federer's all-time record for the most weeks as ATP world number one on Monday, holding the top spot for the 310th week.
The Serb reclaimed the top ranking from Rafael Nadal in February 2020 and finished as year-end number one for the sixth time, tying the mark set by Pete Sampras.
This is Djokovic's fifth different stint atop the rankings. He spent 122 consecutive weeks as number one between July 2014 and November 2016. That record is currently held by Federer (237).
The only change in the top 20 on Monday saw David Goffin, who won his first title in over three years at Montpellier on Sunday, rise one spot to 14th at the expense of Milos Raonic.
ATP rankings as of March 1:
Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12030 pts
Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9850
Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9735
Dominic Thiem (AUT) 9125
Roger Federer (SUI) 6630
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6595
Alexander Zverev (GER) 5615
Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4609
Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3480
Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3480
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2910
Gael Monfils (FRA) 2860
Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2770
David Goffin (BEL) 2760 (+1)
Milos Raonic (CAN) 2630 (-1)
Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2585
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2575
Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2535
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2516
Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2365