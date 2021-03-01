ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India's Modi gets Covid-19 jab as chaotic expansion of vaccine drive begins

  • India's 11.1 million coronavirus case total is topped only by the United States.
AFP 01 Mar 2021

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was vaccinated against Covid-19 Monday, but a glitch in an online booking system meant thousands were turned away from hospitals across the country.

India's 11.1 million coronavirus case total is topped only by the United States.

The government -- which has set an ambitious target of vaccinating 300 million people by the end of June -- has opened up the jabs to all over-60s and any over-45s with serious illnesses.

Since the vaccination drive launched in January, only 14 million people have had jabs, mainly health workers and security forces.

Modi received a domestic developed vaccine, Covaxin, in a carefully choreographed operation at the AIIMS national medical institute.

The vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech, is one of two approved for use in India even though the late stage data from trials on 25,800 volunteers have not yet been released.

Despite criticism from some doctors and health workers, India's drug regulator and the company insist it is safe for use.

Fears over vaccines have contributed to the slow pace of innoculation and Modi said on Twitter: "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!"

Problems with online registration did not help on the first day of the new drive.

"It's utter chaos here," said Nilanjana Gupta, who took her lawyer father Sunil Gupta to the Max Smart Super Speciality hospital in Delhi.

Gupta said the administrators were "clueless". She said it took more than 30 attempts to get a registration number on the government app. "I expected this but it's still very frustrating," she added.

An uncle of US Vice-President Kamala Harris was also among those affected.

Balachandran Gopalan, an academic, told AFP he got onto the government portal and received a registration number and an appoinment at a hospital in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar area.

"Once I got there, they checked my registration details and said they have no record of it," the 79-year-old said.

Gopalan said hospital officials could not tell him when his turn would come. "I understand the doctors are stressed," he said. "But why put the patients under stress?"

Some, like 69-year-old Vijaya Shankar, were happy after they got the inoculation, which cost just $3.40.

"I have waited for so long and the day is now finally here. I think the government has done a great job," she said. "The vaccine is cheap, I dont mind paying."

Firhad Hakim, mayor of the eastern city of Kolkata, acknowledged "some technical glitches" but said the operation was generally going well.

"Security has been beefed up in and around hospitals to control the crowd," he said.

The vaccination drive has been stepped up as India sees a surge in new cases after a dramatic fall in recent months. New cases have risen to about 15,000 a day from about 10,000 a month ago.

New lockdown restrictions have been ordered in major cities in Maharashtra state, which has been India's worst hit in the pandemic.

Coronavirus Narendra Modi COVID19 vaccine drive

India's Modi gets Covid-19 jab as chaotic expansion of vaccine drive begins

Despite decline, Pakistan exports remain over $2bn for 5th consecutive month

U.S. wasted billions of dollars on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report

Supreme Court says Senate elections to be held through secret ballot

Khashoggi fiancee demands punishment for Saudi prince

Cabinet likely to undergo reshuffle after Senate polls

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters