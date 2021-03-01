Former Barcelona president Bartomeu, CEO Grau arrested amid Camp Nou raid

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has been arrested following a raid on the club’s office on Monday. Barca CEO Oscar Grau and Roman Gómez Ponti, the club’s head of legal, were also arrested.

As per details, the arrests were made amid the on going investigation into ‘BarcaGate’, in which club officials were accused of launching a smear campaign against current and former players who were critical of the club and then-president Bartomeu.

Bartomeu and his board of directors resigned last year in controversy.

The club also confirmed the development stating that Mossos d’Esquadra entered Barcelona's stadium in a search and seize operation.

Police have confirmed that arrests have been made and while they aren't declaring their identities.

As per the Mirrors, sitting multiple sources in Spain, confirmed that Bartomeu and Grau are among those, as well as Gomez Ponti and Jaume Masferrer, Bartomeu's former right-hand man.