Mar 01, 2021
Despite decline, Pakistan exports remain over $2bn for 5th consecutive month

  • The advisor informed that the country’s exports for Feb-2021 stand at $2,044 million as compared to $2,140 million for Feb-2020, showing a decline of 4.5 percent.
Ali Ahmed 01 Mar 2021

Despite witnessing a drop, Pakistan’s exports continue to maintain the $2 billion mark during the month of February.

“Ministry of Commerce would like to share that, Alhamdolillah, for a fifth consecutive month, our exports have crossed the USD 2 billion mark,” said Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in a series of tweets on Monday.

The advisor informed that the country’s exports for Feb-2021 stand at $2,044 million as compared to $2,140 million for Feb-2020, showing a decline of 4.5 percent.

Meanwhile, during the eight months i.e. Jul-Feb 2021 of the current financial year, Pakistan exports increased by 4.2pc at $16,300 million as compared to USD 15,643 million during Jul-Feb 2020.

“We wish to congratulate our exporters for their hard work in earning the foreign exchange for the country and urge them to market their exports even more aggressively,” said Dawood.

This is the second consecutive monthly drop in exports, after the country's exports posted a decline by 9.89 percent, standing at $2.132 billion in January 2021 against $2.366 billion in December 2020.

