PM moves SC for early hearing of appeal in foreign funding case

  • The PM stated that his appeal against the Election Commission and Islamabad High Court’s verdict declaring Akbar S Babar a part of the ruling party is pending disposal before the top court
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 01 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has approached the Supreme Court seeking early hearing of an appeal in the foreign funding case, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, Imran Khan's legal counsel Anwar Mansoor Khan moved the application in the top court. The PM stated that his appeal against the Election Commission of Pakistan and Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict declaring Akbar S Babar a part of the ruling party is pending disposal before the top court.

Babar has taken the party to the commission, accusing it of receiving funds from foreign sources.

The matter pertains to the PTI’s membership and it’s pendency is damaging to the party, the PTI chairman said, pleading with the apex court to fix his appeal on March 18.

Earlier, the Election Commission had constituted a scrutiny committee to look into the foreign funding accusations and declared Akbar S Babar a part of the PTI. The party subsequently went to the IHC against the ECP decision but its petition was dismissed.

