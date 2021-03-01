Markets
Hong Kong shares bounce back from heavy sell-off
01 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rallied Monday along with other Asian markets as bargain-buyers moved in following last week's steep losses, with sentiment buoyed by vaccine optimism.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.63 percent, or 472.36 points, to 29,452.57.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.21 percent, or 42.32 points, to 3,551.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 2.42 percent, or 55.48 points, to 2,349.17.
