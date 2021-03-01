World
Iran rejects Israel PM's charge it attacked ship
- We strongly deny this accusation," spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.
01 Mar 2021
TEHRAN: Iran's foreign ministry on Monday "strongly" rejected accusations by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Tehran was behind a recent attack on an Israeli-owned ship on the Gulf of Oman.
"We strongly deny this accusation," spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference, adding that "the source of this accusation itself shows how invalid (the claim) is."
