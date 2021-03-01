Ogra raises LPG cylinder rate by over Rs21

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the price of a domestic 11.8kg LPG cylinder by Rs 21.78 on Monday.

As per OGRA notification, the price of 11.8 kg domestic cylinder of LPG has been fixed at Rs. 1884.92 for the month of March, which will come into effect immediately.

The increase in the price of LPG 11.8kg cylinder comes on the back of increase in the Producer Price (including excise duty of Rs 85/M.Ton) (Excluding petroleum levy) Propane 40% and Butane 60% from Rs 1,124. 34 in February to Rs 1,142.95 in March

According to the OGRA notification, the price of LPG has been increased by Rs 1.84 per kg, bringing the new price of LPG to Rs 159.74 per kg.

The increase comes a day after the federal government on Sunday kept the petroleum products’ prices unchanged for first half of March (March 1-15) to avoid public and political criticism.

Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected the summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for increasing petroleum prices.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill in a tweet on Sunday informed that the prime minister did not approve the proposed increase in the prices of the petroleum products.

He announced that there was no increase in the prices despite the continuous surge in the prices in the global oil market.