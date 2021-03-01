Markets
Indonesia's February Sumatra robusta exports down 83% y/y
- On a monthly basis, exports also fell 67% on from January as farmers awaited the coffee harvest.
01 Mar 2021
BANDAR LAMPUNG: Indonesia exported 2,675 tonnes of Sumatra's robusta coffee beans from Lampung province in February, down 82.6% from the same month last year, data from the local trade office showed on Monday.
On a monthly basis, exports also fell 67% on from January as farmers awaited the coffee harvest.
