Markets
Malaysia's Feb palm oil exports fall 8.2%
- Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for February compared with a month ago.
01 Mar 2021
KUALA LUMPUR: Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February fell 8.15% to 1,000,854 tonnes from 1,089,702 tonnes shipped during January, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Monday.
Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for February compared with a month ago.
U.S. wasted billions of dollars on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report
Malaysia's Feb palm oil exports fall 8.2%
Supreme Court says Senate elections to be held through secret ballot
Khashoggi fiancee demands punishment for Saudi prince
Cabinet likely to undergo reshuffle after Senate polls
Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours
US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci
Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech
US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken
US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday
New job opportunities: PM optimistic about tourism prospects
‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated
Read more stories
Comments