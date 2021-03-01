World
Mexico registers more than 185,000 coronavirus deaths, one year after first cases
- The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
01 Mar 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico registered another 458 coronavirus fatalities on Sunday, bringing its overall death toll to 185,715, according to health ministry data, as the country marks the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed infections.
The ministry's data also showed an additional 2,810 confirmed cases, for a total of 2,086,938 cases. The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Supreme Court says Senate elections to be held through secret ballot
Mexico registers more than 185,000 coronavirus deaths, one year after first cases
Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours
US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci
Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech
US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken
US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday
New job opportunities: PM optimistic about tourism prospects
‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated
Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan
Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee
Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection
Read more stories
Comments