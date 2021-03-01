ANL 30.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.72%)
Mexico registers more than 185,000 coronavirus deaths, one year after first cases

  • The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Reuters 01 Mar 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexico registered another 458 coronavirus fatalities on Sunday, bringing its overall death toll to 185,715, according to health ministry data, as the country marks the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed infections.

The ministry's data also showed an additional 2,810 confirmed cases, for a total of 2,086,938 cases. The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

