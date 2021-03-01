ANL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.75%)
ASC 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.49%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
AVN 92.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.2%)
BOP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.71%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.29%)
EPCL 51.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.8%)
FCCL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.27%)
FFBL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.62%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.42%)
KAPCO 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.06%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.72%)
PAEL 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-4.58%)
PIBTL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-5.44%)
PTC 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.57%)
TRG 136.39 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.46%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.46%)
BR100 4,837 Decreased By ▼ -99.14 (-2.01%)
BR30 24,820 Decreased By ▼ -583.43 (-2.3%)
KSE100 45,117 Decreased By ▼ -747.77 (-1.63%)
KSE30 18,836 Decreased By ▼ -337.44 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India's HDFC Securities briefly halts equity trading on NSE, exchanges say ops normal

  • HDFC Securities director Ashish Rathi told CNBC-TV18 the brokerage's IT team was still analysing if this was an issue at the broker or at the NSE.
Reuters 01 Mar 2021

MUMBAI: Indian brokerage HDFC Securities on Monday briefly stopped equity trading for its customers on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) due to an unspecified "technical glitch", an issue it later said was resolved.

Both Indian bourses - NSE and its rival BSE Ltd - issued statements saying their systems were working normally after some investors complained about the issue on social media.

The incident comes after NSE shut down last week for nearly four hours due to what it said was a telecoms network glitch. The country's largest stock exchange has faced criticism from brokerages and traders over how it handled the situation.

"We have blocked trading in NSE cash due to a technical glitch," HDFC Securities said on Twitter. "We request customers to place orders on BSE," it said, before saying around 20 minutes later that customers were then free to place orders.

HDFC Securities director Ashish Rathi told CNBC-TV18 the brokerage's IT team was still analysing if this was an issue at the broker or at the NSE.

On Monday, NSE said all operations on its platforms were "functioning smooth and normal".

BSE said there were no issues and that all segments were working normally. BSE Chief Executive Ashish Chauhan separately said on Twitter the statement was issued in response to brokers and investors reporting problems on a competing exchange.

HDFC Securities NSE cash Indian brokerage BSE Ltd Ashish Rathi Ashish Chauhan

India's HDFC Securities briefly halts equity trading on NSE, exchanges say ops normal

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

New job opportunities: PM optimistic about tourism prospects

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters