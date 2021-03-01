Netanyahu blames Iran for boat attack, says 'striking' back

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused arch-foe Iran on Monday of a recent attack on an Israeli-owned ship, noting his country was "striking back" the morning after a raid on Syria.

"It is indeed an Iranian act, that's clear," he told public broadcaster Kan, referring to the MV Helios Raya vehicle carrier, which was last week hit by a blast in the Gulf of Oman leaving two holes in its side.

"Iran is Israel's greatest enemy, I'm determined to block it, we're striking at it throughout the region," he said.