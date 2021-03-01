World
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi appears via video in court: lawyer
- Her lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told AFP the 75-year-old appeared healthy during the court hearing.
01 Mar 2021
NAYPYIDAW: Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared via video in a Naypyidaw court on Monday to face charges the international community widely believes are frivolous.
Her lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told AFP the 75-year-old appeared healthy during the court hearing.
She had not been seen in public since the coup on February 1.
