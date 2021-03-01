ANL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.75%)
ASC 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.49%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
AVN 92.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.2%)
BOP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.71%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.29%)
EPCL 51.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.8%)
FCCL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.27%)
FFBL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.62%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.42%)
KAPCO 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.06%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.72%)
PAEL 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-4.58%)
PIBTL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-5.44%)
PTC 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.57%)
TRG 136.39 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.46%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.46%)
BR100 4,840 Decreased By ▼ -95.7 (-1.94%)
BR30 24,841 Decreased By ▼ -562.38 (-2.21%)
KSE100 45,130 Decreased By ▼ -734.82 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,844 Decreased By ▼ -328.77 (-1.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Covid vaccine acceptance rises in some countries: study

  • People in the six countries judged that Israel and Britain had done the world's best jobs with their vaccine rollout.
AFP 01 Mar 2021

PARIS: Willingness to get a Covid-19 vaccine is on the rise compared to last year, a survey of six industrialised countries published on Monday showed.

More people in the United Kingdom, the United States and even vaccine-sceptical France now accept the idea of getting a coronavirus jab, KekstCNC, an international consultancy, said in the survey conducted in February.

The survey also covered Germany, Japan and Sweden where a similar trend was clear, it said.

"As vaccine rollouts commence, higher numbers of people in all countries say they would take the vaccine," the study said.

The highest percentage was found in the UK with 89 percent of those questioned in favour of taking a vaccine, up from 70 percent in December.

In Sweden, the rate was 76 percent against 53 in December, in the US 64 percent against 58, in Germany 73 against 63 and in Japan 64 against 50.

France was the country in the study with the least enthusiasm at 59 percent, but favourable opinions about vaccines were still sharply up from the 40 percent level seen in December.

Some people were, meanwhile, highly critical of the vaccine rollout in their country.

While 76 percent of Britons surveyed felt their government had gotten the rollout speed "about right", that percentage fell to 32 percent in the US, 28 percent in Germany and Japan, 22 in France and only 20 percent in Sweden.

People in the six countries judged that Israel and Britain had done the world's best jobs with their vaccine rollout.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,526,075 people since it emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Sunday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 511,998 deaths.

Coronavirus Japan Germany Sweden United Kingdom Covid19 Vaccine KekstCNC Willingness

Covid vaccine acceptance rises in some countries: study

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

New job opportunities: PM optimistic about tourism prospects

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters