World
Conservatives in 'struggle for survival' of US: Trump
- We're in a struggle for the survival of America as we know it.
01 Mar 2021
ORLANDO: Former president Donald Trump told conservative supporters on Sunday that they faced "a struggle for the survival of America" as he gave his first major speech since he lost the election.
"We're in a struggle for the survival of America as we know it. This is a struggle. This is a terrible, terrible, painful struggle... ultimately, we always win," he told the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.
Comments