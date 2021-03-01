ANL 30.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.72%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.29%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
AVN 92.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.87%)
BOP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.49%)
DGKC 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.73%)
EPCL 51.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.2%)
FCCL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.03%)
FFBL 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.33%)
HASCOL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.71%)
JSCL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.41%)
KAPCO 36.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.75%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.04%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.95%)
POWER 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.16%)
PRL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.67%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.57%)
TRG 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.2%)
UNITY 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.14%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.46%)
BR100 4,859 Decreased By ▼ -77.05 (-1.56%)
BR30 24,947 Decreased By ▼ -455.85 (-1.79%)
KSE100 45,227 Decreased By ▼ -637.85 (-1.39%)
KSE30 18,879 Decreased By ▼ -294.14 (-1.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ledecky eyes 1500m free Olympic first at 'different' Tokyo Games

  • "Since the middle of last June is when Stanford opened back up. We have a lot of different protocols, one per lane or one per household so I live by myself so I've been one per lane for the past year," she said.
AFP 01 Mar 2021

LOS ANGELES: Five-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky is powering through the uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic, her sights still firmly set on making history at the rescheduled Tokyo Games.

The US freestyle great, whose 15 world titles are the most of any woman swimmer, adapted and adjusted along with the rest of the world in 2020, but she isn't giving any ground when it comes to her goals in the pool.

"I feel very good about those goals and feel like they still are in place for this year," Ledecky said in a video conference as she prepared to tavel to a swim meet this week in San Antonio, Texas, her first such trip in a year.

It's another step on the road to Tokyo, where Ledecky is eying an ambitious programme that she hopes will see her claim the first women's 1,500m gold medal ever awarded at the Games.

"I'm really excited that the 1,500m free is in the Olympics for the first time for women and that there's parity in the schedule between the men's and women's schedules," she said. "It's been a long time coming.

"I know the history of US women's freestyle swimmers and I know there's a lot of women's freestylers that haven't had those opportunities that I've had and didn't have the opportunity to swim the 1,500 or even other events in the Olympics," said Ledecky, who will also be targeting the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle and the 4x200m free relay.

"So I'm going to take up the opportunity and hopefully get Team USA started on the right note for that event moving forward."

The odds are certainly in the world record-holder's favor, and Ledecky said she feels well-prepared despite the upheaval of the early coronavirus lockdown in California last March and the continuing changes to health protocols.

For three months she made do swimming in a backyard pool and lifting weights in her apartment as facilities at Stanford University were shut down.

"Since the middle of last June is when Stanford opened back up. We have a lot of different protocols, one per lane or one per household so I live by myself so I've been one per lane for the past year," she said.

She and her training partners are tested three times a week, and Ledecky thinks she's well prepared for whatever health and safety protocols she'll have to follow both at the US trials now scheduled for June and at the Olympics now scheduled to start on July 23.

"It'll be a different Olympics," said Ledecky a veteran of the 2012 London Games and the 2016 Rio Olympics. "It'll look and feel different.

"I'm trying to learn as much as I can bout the protocols that will be in place so that nothing will catch me by surprise and I can have the best performances that I can have."

COVID 19 pandemic Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky

Ledecky eyes 1500m free Olympic first at 'different' Tokyo Games

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

New job opportunities: PM optimistic about tourism prospects

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters