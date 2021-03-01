ANL 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
AVN 92.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
BYCO 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.88%)
DGKC 132.16 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-2.54%)
EPCL 50.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.7%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.86%)
FFL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.65%)
HASCOL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.35%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.42%)
KAPCO 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.86%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.72%)
PAEL 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
PIBTL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
POWER 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.48%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.16%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.13%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.99%)
TRG 135.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.83%)
UNITY 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-7.68%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.46%)
BR100 4,839 Decreased By ▼ -97.21 (-1.97%)
BR30 24,789 Decreased By ▼ -613.82 (-2.42%)
KSE100 45,093 Decreased By ▼ -772.22 (-1.68%)
KSE30 18,827 Decreased By ▼ -346.08 (-1.81%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Facebook to pay $650mn settlement over US privacy dispute

  • But in July 2020, the judge in the case, James Donato, ruled that the amount was insufficient.
AFP 01 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: A US federal judge has given final approval to Facebook's $650 million payment to settle a privacy dispute between the social media giant and 1.6 million users in the state of Illinois.

"We are pleased to have reached a settlement so we can move past this matter, which is in the best interest of our community and our shareholders," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to AFP.

The decision was issued on Friday, according to documents seen by AFP on Sunday.

Chicago attorney Jay Edelson sued Facebook in 2015, alleging it illegally collected biometric data to identify faces in violation of a 2008 Illinois privacy law.

At the end of January 2020, Facebook agreed to pay $550 million after it failed to get the lawsuit -- filed as a class action in 2018 -- dismissed.

But in July 2020, the judge in the case, James Donato, ruled that the amount was insufficient.

During the trial, it emerged that Facebook was violating Illinois law by storing biometric data -- digital scans of people's faces, in support of its face-tagging feature -- without users' consent.

In 2019, Facebook proposed that the facial recognition feature be optional only.

According to Donato, the regulation is "a landmark result" and represents a "major win for consumers in the hotly contested area of digital privacy."

"It is one the largest settlements ever for a privacy violation," he commented, noting that plaintiffs will receive at least $345 each in compensation.

facebook Biometric Tech James Donato

Facebook to pay $650mn settlement over US privacy dispute

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

New job opportunities: PM optimistic about tourism prospects

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters