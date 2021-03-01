ANL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.75%)
Life & Style

Rosamund Pike wins best comedy film actress Globe for 'I Care A Lot'

  • Her fellow nominees included Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm").
AFP 01 Mar 2021

LOS ANGELES: Rosamund Pike on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical film for her portrayal of a con artist in the dark thriller "I Care A Lot."

Her fellow nominees included Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"), Kate Hudson ("Music"), Michelle Pfeiffer ("French Exit") and Anya Taylor-Joy ("Emma").

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Rosamund Pike Michelle Pfeiffer Golden Globe

Rosamund Pike wins best comedy film actress Globe for 'I Care A Lot'

