Life & Style
Rosamund Pike wins best comedy film actress Globe for 'I Care A Lot'
- Her fellow nominees included Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm").
01 Mar 2021
LOS ANGELES: Rosamund Pike on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical film for her portrayal of a con artist in the dark thriller "I Care A Lot."
Her fellow nominees included Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"), Kate Hudson ("Music"), Michelle Pfeiffer ("French Exit") and Anya Taylor-Joy ("Emma").
