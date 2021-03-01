Life & Style
Jodie Foster wins best supporting actress Globe for 'The Mauritanian'
- She beat a crowded field that included Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy").
01 Mar 2021
LOS ANGELES: Jodie Foster on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a film for her role in the real-life Guantanamo legal drama "The Mauritanian."
She beat a crowded field that included Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy"), Olivia Colman ("The Father"), Amanda Seyfried ("Mank") and Helena Zengel ("News of the World").
