ANL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.28%)
ASL 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
AVN 92.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
BOP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.1%)
DGKC 134.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.14%)
EPCL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.91%)
FFBL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.08%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.41%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.03%)
JSCL 24.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.33%)
KAPCO 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.77%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.04%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
POWER 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.16%)
PRL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.17%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 138.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.13%)
UNITY 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.98%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.82%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -68.45 (-1.39%)
BR30 24,999 Decreased By ▼ -404.66 (-1.59%)
KSE100 45,294 Decreased By ▼ -570.67 (-1.24%)
KSE30 18,911 Decreased By ▼ -262.17 (-1.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Jodie Foster wins best supporting actress Globe for 'The Mauritanian'

  • She beat a crowded field that included Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy").
AFP 01 Mar 2021

LOS ANGELES: Jodie Foster on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a film for her role in the real-life Guantanamo legal drama "The Mauritanian."

She beat a crowded field that included Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy"), Olivia Colman ("The Father"), Amanda Seyfried ("Mank") and Helena Zengel ("News of the World").

Olivia Colman Jodie Foster Amanda Seyfried Helena Zengel

Jodie Foster wins best supporting actress Globe for 'The Mauritanian'

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

New job opportunities: PM optimistic about tourism prospects

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters