Pakistan

PSL bookies arrested

APP 01 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Capt Haider Raza (retd) Sunday said that the SIU in continuation of its actions against bookies and gamblers involved in gambling on Pakistan Super League arrested three more bookies from Bahria Town and recovered gambling articles and drugs from their possession.

He told that the SIU on a tip off conducted raid and arrested Muhammad Altaf alias Bhoot alias Bhoor Bhandar s/o Adbul Ghaffar, Sabir s /o Imran and Farhan s/o Abdul Razzaq.

The arrested accused confessed their crime and told the police that they were also gambling on PSL matches at the time of raid. They had developed a special software for the purpose titled as “BetFair”, being operated from Lahore.

They revealed that they had connections with bookies and gamblers at international level.

SSP Haider Raza said that according to the registers recovered from the accused they had gambling transactions with 18 persons namely Farhan Sony, Adnan, Idrees, Nouman Bilal, Mansoor, Asif Bata, Hanif, Kamran, Ghulam G.M, Masa, Kashif, Mehmood Samsung, Sajid Bond, Anees, Waqas Vicky, Noman Sadroo, Ameen Taj and Waqas (Vicky) (Hussainabad).

