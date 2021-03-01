ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Federal cabinet members observe City-Orangi KCR ride

Recorder Report 01 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Measures Dr Ishrat Hussain, and Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro travelled from City to Orangi station by KCR-2 Down on Sunday morning.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul welcomed the visiting cabinet members at City Station and accompanied them along with the KCR project director Ameer Mohammad Daudpota and divisional officers in their entire visit, said the PR officials

They said the cabinet members had a detailed outlook of the en route railways’ infrastructure especially the right-of-way retrieved land along the 14 kilometres of recently rehabilitated track from City to Orangi stations.

They enquired about the expenditure, income and occupancy statistics for the KCR commuter service that were replied in detail by the divisional superintendent Muhammad Hanif Gul.

The cabinet members lauded the efforts of railways’ officers and officials in rehabilitating the City to Orangi track and added that similar endeavour and efforts would make the remaining 16 kilometres track of the KCR loop functional.

“The federal government aims restructuring of Pakistan Railways so that it can offer best services to its valued customers,” remarked the advisor to the prime minister while extending full support to Pakistan Railways and Sindh government in vitalizing the KCR commuter service as per the needs of Karachiites.

The cabinet members also visited the remaining 16 kilometres of the track from Orangi to Drigh road and questioned the major impediments in rehabilitation of the track.

They were briefed particularly about the issues at Green Line interchange area and construction of overhead and underpass bridges that are drastically required in the remaining loop.

Prior to initiating their City-Orangi ride by KCR-2 Down, the cabinet members visited the City station also.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal cabinet members observe City-Orangi KCR ride

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Futures spread increases 15.99pc

Bilawal meets Fazl ahead of Senate elections

Hafeez Sheikh or Gilani: All eyes on Islamabad Senate seat

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

Dire prospects for value-added textile industry

Breach of their own rules: Two Jordanian ministers fired for partying

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.