Federal cabinet members observe City-Orangi KCR ride

KARACHI: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Measures Dr Ishrat Hussain, and Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro travelled from City to Orangi station by KCR-2 Down on Sunday morning.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul welcomed the visiting cabinet members at City Station and accompanied them along with the KCR project director Ameer Mohammad Daudpota and divisional officers in their entire visit, said the PR officials

They said the cabinet members had a detailed outlook of the en route railways’ infrastructure especially the right-of-way retrieved land along the 14 kilometres of recently rehabilitated track from City to Orangi stations.

They enquired about the expenditure, income and occupancy statistics for the KCR commuter service that were replied in detail by the divisional superintendent Muhammad Hanif Gul.

The cabinet members lauded the efforts of railways’ officers and officials in rehabilitating the City to Orangi track and added that similar endeavour and efforts would make the remaining 16 kilometres track of the KCR loop functional.

“The federal government aims restructuring of Pakistan Railways so that it can offer best services to its valued customers,” remarked the advisor to the prime minister while extending full support to Pakistan Railways and Sindh government in vitalizing the KCR commuter service as per the needs of Karachiites.

The cabinet members also visited the remaining 16 kilometres of the track from Orangi to Drigh road and questioned the major impediments in rehabilitation of the track.

They were briefed particularly about the issues at Green Line interchange area and construction of overhead and underpass bridges that are drastically required in the remaining loop.

Prior to initiating their City-Orangi ride by KCR-2 Down, the cabinet members visited the City station also.

