Sindh not to allow 100pc student attendance in schools: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said on Sunday that 100 percent student attendance in schools across the province will not be allowed until the coronavirus pandemic is eliminated.

“How will social distancing be observed if we allow the resumption of 100pc attendance in schools?” the minister questioned speaking at a press conference. He said educational institutions in Sindh will maintain 50 pc attendance. Saeed Ghani said the government will speed up the process of recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in the Education Department. According to the NCOC, time limit on commercial activities has been lifted and condition of 50 per cent attendance at workplaces removed with immediate effect.