Punjab govt imposes Rs70m fines on shopkeepers for overcharging

Recorder Report 01 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government is continuing a crackdown on profiteering and hoarding across the province, arresting 906 profiteers and registered 971 cases against violators during the last two months. The authorities also imposed fines of Rs 70 million on shopkeepers for overcharging consumers.

These details emerged at a briefing during a meeting chaired by Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal to review the price control measures. Provincial Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, the Chief Secretary Punjab, administrative secretaries of departments of industries, food, and agriculture, CEO Urban Unit, Commissioner Lahore Division, director food, deputy commissioner Lahore and officers concerned attended the meeting while divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities, besides contemplating various options to control the hike in prices of sugar and cooking oil/ghee.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the Punjab government is giving a subsidy of billions of rupees on flour to provide relief to the common man. He said that due to government initiatives, a bag of 20 kg flour is available at a fixed price of Rs 860 everywhere in the province. He said that it is necessary to regulate the supply chain of essential commodities to control price-hike.

Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that agriculture is the backbone of the country’s economy, adding that production capacity can be increased by using modern technology and providing incentives and facilities to farmers. He directed the relevant departments to start planning for the demand and supply of commodities, keeping in view the arrival of Ramazan.

The Chief Secretary said that steps are being taken to ensure the availability of essential items at fixed rates. He directed the administrative officers to perform their duties actively to check profiteering and hoarding. He said that the main reason for the clear difference in prices of fruits and vegetables in different districts is the outdated system of the auction in agricultural markets.

