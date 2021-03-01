ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
Pakistan

Opposition made NA-75 by-poll controversial, says Firdous

APP 01 Mar 2021

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the opposition in NA-75 by-election misled the people and made the election controversial.

She stated this while talking to media at Koobay Chak, here on Sunday.

Dr Firdous said that the NA-75 by-election was made controversial by PML-N through baseless propaganda.

SACM said that 11 parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), land mafia and drug dealers were standing against Prime Minister Imran Khan as he was committed to eliminate corruption from the country adding that PM was fighting against the cancer of corruption in the country.

“All the corrupt elements will have to face the accountability and the government will never spare the corrupts in a bid to purge the country from the corruption,” she added.

SACM said that the past rulers looted the nation wealth ruthlessly and had ever done the politics of their personal gains putting aside the national interests.

She said that the PML-N leadership should find out the black sheep in her own party (PML-N).

“A new league is about to start within PML-N,” she added.

SACM said that tourism was being promoted in Pakistan to increase Pakistan’s foreign exchange and the Punjab government was working to promote tourism, in this regard.

She said that the Punjab government was taking steps to promote cottage industry and export processing zone.

Dr Firdous said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was going to give development package for each district.

She said that the cabinet had approved Sialkot Ring Road project.

SACM said that Sialkot Development Authority (SDA) was set up for the development to the city through planning.

Plans will be made through public-private partnerships, she added.

She said that Mother and Child Care hospital was going to be built in Sialkot to provide advance medical facilities.

Replying to a question, SACM said that coronavirus pandemic had badly damaged the economies of the strongest countries in the world.

