ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Killing of three JUI-F activists: Protests end after successful talks with authorities

Naveed Butt 01 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Protests that began Sunday in the federal capital’s Bhara Kahu locality against the killing of three people including a local leader of the JUI-F, were called off, following negotiations with the authorities.

The workers of the opposition party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) as well as the families of the slain staged sit-ins and demonstrations at Bhara Kahu’s Athal Chowk, with protesters blocking the Murree Road that resulted in severe traffic jams and long queues of stranded vehicles.

Qari Karamatur Rehman, a local JUI-F leader said the victim was an active party member but the FIR of the incident had not been registered yet. He lamented that the incident was proof of the terrible performance of the government and the administration.

Negotiations with the protesters blocking the Murree Road (N-75) were successfully carried out by Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat and the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for operations.

Apologizing for the inconvenience caused, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said in his tweet, “Murree Road has been reopened to traffic after talks with the administration and police.”

The JUI-F leader’s son, brother, and a student were killed in a firing incident in Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu area on Saturday.

According to the police, two of the dead were identified as Ikramullah and Samiullah, while the third was a student. Following the development, the protesters dispersed from the Bara Kahu locality and took the bodies of the slain with them. However, they warned that they would not bury the deceased until the killers were arrested. “If the culprits are not arrested, we will hold a protest again,” they said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

protest JUI F activists killing Qari Karamatur Rehman

Killing of three JUI-F activists: Protests end after successful talks with authorities

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Futures spread increases 15.99pc

Bilawal meets Fazl ahead of Senate elections

Hafeez Sheikh or Gilani: All eyes on Islamabad Senate seat

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

Dire prospects for value-added textile industry

Breach of their own rules: Two Jordanian ministers fired for partying

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.