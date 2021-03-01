ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
Mar 01, 2021
Pakistan

Steps being taken to promote Multan’s culture: Nadeem

APP 01 Mar 2021

MULTAN: Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture and chairman walled city project, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi has said that every possible steps were being taken to promote culture of the city and maintain beauty of local architecture into the historical buildings.

Nadeem Qureshi expressed these views during inauguration of construction work in front of Musa Pak Shaheed shrine at a cost of Rs 30 million here on Sunday.

He said that the Multani tiles were being installed at walls and doors of the shrine to portray local architecture and culture.

Qureshi said that construction of Sarafa bazaar entry gate to restore historical bazaar into its actual condition was part of the project.

He said that the provincial government had decided to celebrate cultural days of various nations living in the country as Baloch culture day to be marked across the province on March 2 in this connection. He said that to aware our young generation about history and culture was much important.

The provincial parliamentary secretary said that victory of government alliance senators in Punjab was result of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) successful strategy. He said that transparency in elections was part of PTI’s manifesto.

