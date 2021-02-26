ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US yields soften after vaulting to one-year highs; sentiment wary

  • The benchmark 10-year US Treasury note's yield was down 5.2 basis points at 1.4633%. On Thursday it touched 1.614%, the highest in a year, rocking world markets.
  • Part of Friday's decline could also reflect dealers convincing clients to buy bonds after poor demand for a 7-year note auction on Thursday.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

US Treasury yields subsided in cautious trading on Friday as investors repositioned, but worries about rising inflation weighed on sentiment as data showed a strong rebound in consumer spending.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury note's yield was down 5.2 basis points at 1.4633%. On Thursday it touched 1.614%, the highest in a year, rocking world markets. The note's yield is still up more than 50 basis points so far this year. Yields in other major government bonds have also increased.

Raymond James market analyst Ellis Phifer said Friday's trading showed investors turning cautious and repositioning after Thursday's jump. "We moved vertical in rates and there's a point where things get overdone," he said.

Part of Friday's decline could also reflect dealers convincing clients to buy bonds after poor demand for a 7-year note auction on Thursday, he added.

US consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, jumped 2.4% last month after decreasing 0.4% in December, the Commerce Department said on Friday, setting up the economy for faster growth in the first quarter.

A closely-watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 132 basis points, about 2 basis points lower than Thursday's close. On Thursday, the gap touched 141 basis points, the most since 2015.

The US secured overnight financing rate (SOFR), which measures the cost of borrowing cash overnight using Treasury securities as collateral, was at 0.03% after dropping to 0.01% Wednesday, the lowest since May 2020. SOFR has replaced the London interbank offered rate (LIBOR) as an interest rate benchmark for banks.

The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.9 basis points at 0.1466% on Friday.

The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was at 0.171%. The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.640% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.1%.

US Treasury US Treasury yields US Treasury Department US Treasury bonds US Treasury market

US yields soften after vaulting to one-year highs; sentiment wary

PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims

Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar

US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir

Terrorist commander involved in killings of 50 security officials gunned down: ISPR

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn

Energy projects won’t add to debt: China

EU leaders debate push to boost defences

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters