BMP provides Rs598m relief to banking customers in 2020

KARACHI: The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) office has provided relief of around Rs600 million to banking customers by disposing off over 84 percent complaints during 2020.

The BMP office disposed of 21,360 complaints out of 25,528 in its hands during the calendar year 2020 and by disposing of these complaints, the BMP provided relief of Rs598 million to the complainants of banking customers.

Unveiling the Annual Report 2020, Banking Mohtasib Pakistan Muhammad Kamran Shehzad, in a news conference at the Institute of Bankers Pakistan on Thursday informed that 56 percent increase was observed in receiving complaints during the year 2020 as compared to the 2019. Overall, some 22,750 new complaints were received in 2020 whereas 2,778 complaints were brought forward from 2019.

Out of 25,528 complaints, 16,123 were resolved amicably through reconciliation, 166 complaints were decided after formal hearings and orders passed accordingly, while 5,071 complaints were disposed of or rejected being found incomplete, frivolous and lack of jurisdiction and 4,168 remained outstanding as on Dec 31, 2020, he added.

He further said BMP office disposed of 12,861 complaints out of 15,639 during the calendar year 2019. New complaints received in the year 2019 were 14,587 while 1,052 were carried forward from 2018. Adding that Rs260 million relief was provided to the banking customers in 2019.

Kamran Shehzad said in-spite of Covid-19, BMP has succeeded in maintaining the regular pace of disposing of complaints, while adhering to the prescribed Covid-19 SOPs.

He said BMP in a report submitted to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has suggested a number of measures for further speedy resolution of banking customers’ complaints.

BMP has asked for reducing the notice period of complaints for complainants from 45 to 15 days and amendments may be made in the relevant clause of Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962 so that the complainant may be allowed to submit an undertaking instead of an attestation by the oath commissioner, he mentioned.

Master circular on internet banking and fund transfer incorporating all the instructions and modifications may be issued by SBP to facilitate banks and all other stake holders.

The BMP has also suggested suspension of PSD Circular No.9 of 28th November, 2018 regarding biometric verification of account holders (suspended on March 18, 2020 due to Covid-19) may be lifted, if considered appropriate or some alternate for biometric verification may be introduced to reduce or avoid miseries of innocent account holders.

In addition, data on all consumer complaints may be consolidated for effective analysis.

Kamran said that BMP has also recommended to the federal government to make few amendments in the Federal Ombudsmen Institutional Reforms Act, 2013 for the benefit of banking customers, he added.

He said BMP office is also planning to upgrade its information system by introducing a user-friendly online portal. It would provide convenience to the complainants to lodge and track their complaints through online portal and mobile application. It will help in reducing the period for early resolution of complaints. The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan is also planning to revamp its website and made it more user friendly, he added.

Kamran said Banking Mohtasib Pakistan has made efforts to conduct complainants’ satisfaction survey to evaluate the performance of Banking Mohtasib Pakistan Office in order to further improve its service, quality and other related issues. The results of the survey would be analyzed and shall be disseminated in its annual report, he added.

