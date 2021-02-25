Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (February 24, 2021).
25 Feb 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (February 24, 2021).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
631,738,352 354,667,418 30,013,398,991 13,738,515,757
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 3,351,660,425 (2,763,175,935) 588,484,490
Local Individuals 31,984,867,847 (32,435,091,124) (450,223,277)
Local Corporates 13,747,292,595 (13,885,553,808) (138,261,213)
