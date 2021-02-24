ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

  • Growth stocks fall for seventh straight day.
  • Financial sector hits record high.
  • Tesla up as Ark Invest buys $171 mln more shares.
  • Dow up 0.35%, S&P up 0.07%, Nasdaq down 0.61%.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

The Nasdaq index fell in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors continued to sell technology-related stocks, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones were supported by cyclical shares on hopes of a quicker economic recovery.

Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc were down between 0.6% and 1.7% after rising in premarket trading.

"You have the normal concern ... investors who want to protect profits on some of these (growth) stocks, and the investors who were looking for a pullback to re-enter," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"As these two sides participate in the market, you're getting these big swings back and forth, buyers on the dip and sellers when it gets back to higher levels."

Value-oriented stocks have enjoyed a bit of a bounce recently, with the S&P 500 Value index rising for the fourth straight day.

The S&P 500 financial sector added 0.9% to hit a record high, while other cyclical sectors including industrials , energy and materials also rose.

Markets were reassured earlier by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who on Tuesday pushed back on suggestions that loose monetary policy risked unleashing inflation.

The S&P 500 Growth index, housing most of the high-flying technology-related stocks, fell more than 6% in the last six days on valuation concerns as yields on the US ten-year Treasury notes remained elevated.

Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields as their value rests heavily on future earnings, which are discounted more deeply when bond returns go up.

Tesla Inc gained 0.6% after star investor Cathie Wood's Ark Invest fund bought a further $171 million worth of the company's shares in the wake of a sharp fall in the electric-car maker's stock.

At 10:46 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 109.64 points, or 0.35%, at 31,646.99, the S&P 500 was up 2.79 points, or 0.07%, at 3,884.16, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 82.46 points, or 0.61%, at 13,382.74.

However, all the three main indexes were tracking strong monthly gains, with the Dow and the S&P 500 set for their best month since November.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.12-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.38-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 64 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 140 new highs and 2 new lows.

US stocks The S&P 500 Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq index

