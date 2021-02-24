Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley

Markets
HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.
The tender deadline is March 2.
Shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000-tonne consignments.
Possible shipment combinations are between Sept. 1-15, Sept. 16-30, Oct. 1-15 and Oct 16-31.
Jordan purchased about 60,000 tonnes of feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in its last international tender for 120,000 tonnes on Tuesday.
A separate tender from Jordan for 120,000 tonnes of wheat also closes on Wednesday.
